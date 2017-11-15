Lawrence to talk about calligraphy and more in Cambria

Annie Lawrence will talk about her life and experience creating art at the next Allied Arts Art Talk. Lawrence’s presentation is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Cambria Center for the Arts in the Old Cambria Grammar School, 1350 Main St.
Admission is free to Allied Arts members with a $3 suggested donation for nonmembers. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring questions for Lawrence.
Lawrence started her art studies in calligraphy at Cerritos College in 1980, and moved on to study with some of the world’s most accomplished calligraphers. Her work has appeared the Society for Calligraphy magazine, Los Angeles Journal of Calligraphy, Somerset Studio Magazine, The Book of Artful Days and The Calligraphers Engagement Calendar.
She has taught classes in Cambria, as well as many other locations throughout California.
Her studies in calligraphy became a gateway Lawrence to study and explore a variety of art forms such watercolor, bookbinding, collage, origami, paste papers, marbling, block printing and the art of Ukrainian egg decoration, “Pysanky.” She will speak about these arts in her talk.
Lawrence, of Santa Maria, is a former Cambria resident whose works have been exhibited in the Cambria Library.
Details: 805-927-3291.
