Cambria Craft Circle Bazaar to benefit local charities

The annual Cambria Craft Circle Arts & Crafts Bazaar will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11 and 12, at the fellowship hall of Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive.
The bazaar will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.
All proceeds raised benefit local and county charities.
Presbyterian crafters have been sewing, knitting, crocheting, canning and beading all year for the annual event. Shoppers can select from handcrafted, noncommercial gift items such as custom jewelry, quilts, aprons, placemats, gifts for babies, Christmas ornaments and gifts, jams and preserves and more. Many of the items are one-of-a-kind.
Eagerly anticipated home-baked items and coffee are available for purchase, and a raffle will be held.
Comments