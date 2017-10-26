Antidote to Cambria’s hot fall weather: cool autumn art

Hot weather has invaded the first month of autumn in Cambria, but residents can find some cool art waiting for them in November with the opening of a new art show at Cambria Center for the Arts.
CCA’s latest exhibit, “Celebrating Fall,” kicks off with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3. at the Old Cambria Grammar School, featuring live music, a wine bar and refreshments.
For artists wishing to participate, artwork will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. Entry fees are $25, or $10 for Allied Arts members. Themed and non-themed artwork may be submitted, up to two pieces per artist. For entry forms, visit the CCA website (cambriacenterforthearts.org) or pick one up at the time of drop-off.
“I’m really excited about this exhibit,” said Kerry Drager, the CCA gallery’s co-director. “Gallery visitors will see how local artists interpret autumn in all sorts of creative ways.”
The show runs through Nov. 26 at the Old Cambria Grammar School, 1350 Main St. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
