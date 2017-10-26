Beth Marshall stars in “The Last Flapper” at the Pewter Plough

Beth Marshall plays the title role in “The Last Flapper,” a two-act, one-woman show at the Pewter Plough Playhouse through Nov. 26. Sarah Mosby directs.
The play by William Luce tells the story of Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist and short-story writer F. Scott Fitzgerald (“The Great Gatsby”). The daughter of Alabama Supreme Court Justice Anthony Sayre, met Fitzgerald in 1918, and he proposed to her two years later.
Zelda served as the inspiration for the Eagles song “Witchy Woman” and for the character in “The Legend of Zelda” video game series.
“The Last Flapper” is set in an insane asylum on the last day of Zelda Fitzgerald’s life (she died in a fire at Highland Hospital on March 10, 1948, while locked in a room waiting to undergo electroshock therapy, her husband having died eight years earlier). The play is cast as a hypnosis session, in which Zelda dells of her rebellion as a Southern belle, her tempestuous marriage and mental decline.
“The Last Flapper,” based on Luce’s 1984 play, “Zelda,” debuted in 1987 in U.S. regional theaters featuring Piper Laurie in the role of Zelda, with Charles Nelson Reilly directing.
Marshall previously portrayed Mariette in the Plough’s production of “The Dinner Party” and Ouiser in
“Steel Magnolias,” as well as taking part in the playhouse’s 2015 Christmas Revue.
Other recent appearances include “The Master of Two Servants” at Cuesta College, “Fiddler on the Roof” in Paso Robles, “El Jardin” at Allan Hancock College and “Guys and Doll” in Paso Robles.
A former DC-9 captain for Delta Air Lines, she also occasionally entertains as a comic and comic singer at various San Luis Obispo County locations.
“The Last Flapper”
“The Last Flapper” runs through Nov. 26 at the playhouse, 828 Main St. in Cambria’s West Village, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $20 for those younger than 30.
Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com or at the box office, which is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3.
Details/reservations: 805-927-3877, pewterploughplayhouse.net.
Comments