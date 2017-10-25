Emotionally charged ‘Woolf’ takes stage at CCAT

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is on stage this weekend through Nov. 19 at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre.
John Battalino directs Edward Albee’s play, which won the 1963 Tony Award and 1962-63 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play.
The cast features David Norum as George, Jill Turnbow as Martha, Tyler Lopez and Erin Parsons.
The plot revolves around George and Martha, a middle-aged couple whose relationship is charged with verbal quarrels and alcohol abuse. The couple — a history university history professor and his wife — attend a faculty mixer and invite a young biology professor and his wife over to their home afterward for a nightcap, which further fuels their quarrels.
The younger couple becomes enmeshed in the conflict, which leads to intensely personal revelations. The production is recommended for mature audiences only.
Albee’s play was made into 1966 motion picture starring Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, George Segal and Sandy Dennis.
Tickets, priced at $20 or $15 in groups of 10 or more, can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office (805) 927-8190. Preview night is Oct. 26, with the play running Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. for the remainder of its run.
For more information, visit cambriacenterforthearts.org.
