Open Studios Art Tour punctuates Scarecrow Fest

Cambria’s scarecrows are out in force and will remain on display for more than a week, ambassadors for the town in its annual Scarecrow Festival.
Three festival judges chose 27 winners among the hundreds of displays created and put on exhibit in front yards, sidewalks and business doorsteps from Harmony up through Cambria to San Simeon.
The weather was kind to the scarecrows through the first part of the month, producing zero precipitation for the first 12 days of the month. Past years have seen shopkeepers rushing to cover their scarecrows with tarps or hustling them inside to avoid weather damage when the rains came.
PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey was calling for mostly clear skies through the middle part of the month, with a possibility of light rain Oct. 19 and 20.
The Cambria Scarecrow Classic 5K run/walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, at Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd. Proceeds benefit the Cambria Youth Athletic Association and information is available at cambriascarecrowclassic@hotmail.com.
Art Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 20-22, which also the second of the two-weekend Open Studios Art Tour.
The tour features a dozen Cambria artists and studios this year: Dancing Dog Clayworks, 2095 Pierce Ave.; ceramic artist Patricia Griffin, 1601 Main St.; watercolor artist Shigeko Kojima, 1085 Hartford St.; Dena Mara and Helmut Kuhn, 2668 Trenton Ave.; Holly McCain, 1100 Hartford St.; Shannon E A McNamara, 533 Worcester Drive; Rosemary Pisciotta, 5171 Oakhurst Drive; Spencer Poulter, 1100 Hartford St.; Tish Rogers, 5301 Hillcrest Drive; Schumckatelli Co., 1198 Pinewood Drive; and Jeanette Wolff, 1100 Hartford Drive.
Most studios are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists in Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Morro Bay, Los Osos and Santa Margarita are also participating in the North County area. South County studio sites include San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Shell Beach, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano and Nipomo.
The tour was set for two weekends: Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22.
For more information on the tour and a catalog, go to http://artsobispo.org/open-studios/open-studios-art-tour.
An Octoberfest event featuring wine tasting, brats and brews is scheduled for Oct. 28 at the Pinedorado grounds in conjunction with the Scarecrow Festival. The ninth annual festival is scheduled to wrap up on Halloween, Oct. 31.
