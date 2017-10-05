Oil painter spins first-place ‘Yarn’ at Cambria fall art show

Jeanette Wolff tied up first place “In a Bed of Yarn” at Cambria’s Fall Juried Art Show, taking top honors with her oil painting of that title.
The show’s winners were announced at its opening reception Sept. 29 at the CCA Gallery.
Wolff is no stranger to winning awards. In 2016, she received honorable mentions for her entries in both the Spring and Fall Juried Art Shows. A year earlier, she received top honors in the spring show for her oil painting “Pride.”
Her works have been featured in magazines and newspaper articles, and she served for two years as first vice president of the National Water Color Society. She purchased a home in Cambria in 1985 and moved to town three years later.
Wolff received $150 for her showing in the current exhibition, which runs through Oct. 29 in the old Cambria Grammar School, 1350 Main St.
Second prize of $100 went to Sam Peck for his photograph “Oregon Coast,” with Judy Schuster taking third prize ($75) for her mixed beads and acrylic “Odysseus & the Sirens.” Jim Karjala’s watercolor “Sea Oats” earned him fourth place and $50.
Ruta Saliklis, curator and director of exhibitions at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, served as the show’s juror.
Comments