Next at The Nest: art workshops, demonstrations ... and tea

Some of the local and nationally acclaimed artists represented by The Nest Gallery, 2164 Center St. in Cambria, soon will be leading workshops and demonstrations.
For instance, on Oct. 28 and 29, Christine Cortese will teach artists how to paint faces at her “Painted Ladies” workshop. Plein-air purist Ovanes Berberian will hold a three-day workshop Nov. 3-5 (and give a separate live demo at 6 p.m. Nov. 5). And Anita Hampton will lead a three-day workshop designed to “recharge” experienced artists Nov. 10-12. Hampton gave a talk/demonstration in Cambria Sept. 17, and Laurie Hendricks is wrapping up her three days of plein air classes at The Nest on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Nest Gallery is the brainchild of owners Eric and Cherie Jensen of Agoura Hills. It opened recently after more than a year of preparation.
According to gallery manager Terri Belford, the emphasis is on original oil paintings by California coastal artists who capture the essence of the Central Coast. The works are done mostly in the plein air or outdoor/on-site technique.
The gallery, which is open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., also includes a boutique tea room, with courtyard and garden areas, including a sizeable basket couch they’ve nicknamed — what else? — “the nest.”
Tea room manager Leslie Godfrey said the dog-friendly space offers an island of calm where “people can sit and think and enjoy our tea” and goodies baked by Frances Jackson of Slabtown Bake House. They welcome groups, such as book clubs, knitting circles and study groups.
Teas offered include local Vana Tisane herbal blends, Silk Road teas and local Whale Bird kombucha, served cold on tap.
Some retail products, such as handmade mugs, also are offered.
For details on the gallery and tearoom, go to www.thenestgallery.com or call 805-395-7077.
The 1,400-square-foot Craftsman-style, Depression-era building that now houses The Nest Gallery has a diverse history. The original Mayfield house was built by the grandson of a Cambria founder. For nearly 30 years starting in 1936, the house was the residence of Wilfred and Hazel Lyons. (Until his death in 2009, Wilfred Lyons had been Cambria’s historian emeritus for decades.)
The structure at 2164 Center St. subsequently housed several businesses.
