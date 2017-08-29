Jessica Fearnow The Sacramento Bee
Cambrian: Arts & Events

By the Sea Productions offers Labor Day weekend two-fer

The Cambrian

August 29, 2017 3:46 PM

Kelli M. Poward directs a Readers’ Theatre production of two classic American dramas Labor Day weekend in Morro Bay.

“The Lottery,” based on Shirley Jackson’s 1948 short story, questions the need for small-town traditions. It involves a lottery that is practiced to ensure a bountiful harvest ... but the “winner” of the lottery is actually the biggest loser.

Lucille Fletcher’s radio play “Sorry, Wrong Number” centers on a woman who overhears a terrifying phone conversation. The 1943 radio play became a 1948 film starring Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster.

The productions are set for Labor Day weekend only, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Saint Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave. in Morro Bay.

Tickets are $10, and reservations are available at 805-776-3287 or online at bytheseaproductions.org.

By the Sea Productions features some Cambria residents, having moved to Morro Bay early this year after a long history as the Pewter Plough Players in Cambria.

