Cambrian: Arts & Events

Cambria cancer survivor’s paintings on display at library

The Cambrian

August 29, 2017 3:37 PM

After receiving a cancer diagnosis, Cambria artist Mary Summers used her oil paintings to chronicle her journey through the years that followed.

Summers, a retired professor of nursing, will have her work featured in an exhibit during September at the Cambria Library.

She’s lived in Cambria since 2014.

“Scenic oil paintings and written dialogue express my reactions to my journey through breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and metastasis five years later,” she said.

“This exhibit is dedicated to fellow members of the Cancer Clan. My goal is to help you and those around you put words and visions to the events that forever change our lives.”

Summers has always enjoyed spending time outdoors.

“I have shared the wonder of nature’s offerings with my husband, outdoor photographer Kerry Drager, for more than a quarter of a century,” she said.

“Kerry has taught me the importance of capturing scenes in ‘beautiful light’ — early morning and late in the day. With his views through his camera lens, he has also taught me the elements of good design.”

Her philosophy “is to ‘follow the brush’ to capture the rich colors and textures of the landscapes around me in oils.”

Summers exhibit opens Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 28 at the library, 1043 Main St. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the San Luis Obispo County Library and its events, contact your local library branch or visit www.slolibrary.org.

