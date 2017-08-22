Plough heads back to ‘The Golden Age’ for next production

A new face will be on stage at the Pewter Plough Playhouse to play the lead in “The Golden Age,” which opens there Friday, Aug. 25.
Anne Young, a newcomer to San Luis Obispo County, plays the lead role of Isabel Hastings Hoyt, an aging and reclusive New Yorker who once hobnobbed with the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald during the 1920s.
Hoyt is rumored to have been the model for Daisy in Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby” — which intrigues Tom, a young writer played by Tim Linzey. He seeks her out in hopes that she might possess an unpublished chapter from the novel that depicts passionate lovemaking between Gatsby and Daisy.
Although new to acting, Young is no stranger to the stage. She has danced for most of her life, having studied ballet for 12 years in San Francisco and served as dancer/choreographer with the California Opera for 10 years, She’s also co-founder of the Flamenco dance group Brisa Española.
Gene Strohl directs the play by A.R. Gurney, who penned the script in 1983.
Linzey, who plays Tom, has performed with several community theaters, including the Plough. Toni Young (no relation to Anne), plays Hoyt’s near-alcoholic granddaughter, Virginia.
The play’s costumes were chosen by the actors; set design is by theater owner Rebecca Buckley, with sets built by Kelly East.
Tickets
“The Golden Age” runs at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 1 at 828 Main St. in Cambria’s West Village. Admission is $20, or $15 for those younger than 30. For reservations, call 805-927-3877, or purchase them at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3044665.
Comments