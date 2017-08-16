Louie Ortega’s Tex-Mex sounds will benefit Greenspace

Veteran recording artist Louie Ortega will play a benefit concert for Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust as a farewell to summer from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
The concert will be at the Greenspace Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., across from the Cambria Historical Museum.
Ortega is known for his vocals, guitar and bajo sexto performances with Louie and the Lovers, Rio Salinas and the Texas Tornadoes (Doug Sahm, Flaco Jimenez, Freddy Fender and Augie Meyers).
“We are excited to welcome Louie and his band to play in this beautiful outdoor venue,” said Connie Gannon, Greenspace’s executive director. “His music reaches broad and diverse audiences with its traditional Latino and rock influences. It’s a great chance to hear one of SLO County’s very best musicians, and to dance and enjoy some great company and great food.”
Soto’s True Earth Market of Cambria will offer a mix of fresh food at the event, and beer and wine will be available.
A raffle at the event will feature a gift certificate from Cambria ceramic artist Patty Griffin and an set of vinyl and tapes from George Harrison’s Dark Horse Studios, courtesy of former recording producer Dino Arieli.
All proceeds benefit Greenspace’s North Coast environmental. The organization, now approaching its 30th anniversary, focuses on the health of local creeks, the mixed Monterey pine and live oak forest, and small open spaces. The group has acquired and protected 17 parcels of undeveloped land through community donations and grant funding.
In addition, education programs focus on forest ecology field sessions for local students and hosting speakers in community forums. Greenspace also advocates with public agencies for sound natural resource policies.
For more information about Louie Ortega, please go to www.louieortega.com. For concert information, please contact info@greenspacecambria.org or call 805-927-2866.
