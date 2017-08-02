Art by Cambria’s Lana Cochrun featured at SLO Provisions

Cambria artist Lana Cochrun’s artwork is hanging in SLO Provisions in San Luis Obispo this month.
Cochrun is an oil painter, sculptor, ceramic artist and art card designer. She’s also a member of the Wednesday Irregulars, a group of plein air painters, and The Instigators, women who create art on the Central Coast. Her “California Grown” series has hung in the Cambria Library and Big Sky Café in San Luis Obispo.
Her sculpture “Wading for Equality” took first place in Cambria’s 927 Art Show in 2016.
According to its website, SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St. at Johnson Avenue, “offers all-day take-away and dine-in options with house-roasted rotisserie meats, family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.”
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit’s opening “Art After Dark” reception was set for Friday, Aug. 4.
