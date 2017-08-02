Cambria Library art exhibit offers a new read on blackbirds

A new art exhibition has taken wing at the Cambria Library and will remain in flight through the end of August.
Anne Seltzer’s exhibit, titled “Birds Discover the Local Library” continues through Aug. 31 at 1043 Main St.
The library-themed paintings on display in Cambria, which she says “share a whimsical vision of my favorite blackbirds visiting and studying at the library,” were created specifically for this exhibition.
Seltzer, whose early studies focused on literature, has written for newspapers and published two books that combine her art and prose.
“It is natural for me to combine my painting with writing, resulting in what I call my ‘storypaintings’: a colorful illustration style with a story behind it, and sometimes with words incised into the paint,” she said.
“I started painting blackbirds when I moved to Claremont in Southern California,” Seltzer said. “They flocked around my house and around the parks and around the town. I loved their rugged look, their raucous noise, and their inherent ingenuity, intelligence, and legendary dedication. My fascination with them remains evident in their appearance in much of my work.”
Seltzer works at Art Work Studio in Claremont and Joue Studio in Cambria. She received her bachelor’s degree in literature at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, her graduate degree of education at UC Santa Cruz, and her master of fine arts at Claremont Graduate University. Her paintings are in private collections and are on display at the Sam Maloof Foundation in Alta Loma.
Her works are for sale locally at the Chambers Gallery, 75 Main St. in Cambria’s West Village.
Cambria Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For information on Seltzer’s work or to purchase a library painting, contact her at anniesarts2003@yahoo.com.
