‘Seascapes’ exhibit to open at Cambria Center for the Arts

The ocean has long been a source of creative inspiration for artists. And throughout August, the Central Coast will be the star of the show at the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA).
The opening reception for the exhibit — aptly titled “Seascapes” — takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and includes a wine bar, live music and refreshments. Along with the main exhibit, there will also be a display of nonthemed work by other area artists.
“We live in a wonderful environment,” said Kerry Drager, the CCA’s gallery co-director, “and in this show, local painters and photographers interpret the beauty of the Central Coast in many imaginative ways. Gallery visitors should plan on being inspired.”
“Seascapes” runs through Aug. 27.
The CCA is housed in the Old Cambria Grammar School at 1350 Main St. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Details: 805-927-8190 or cambriacenterforthearts.org.
