Sunset San Simeon Coast, by Kerry Drager.
Sunset San Simeon Coast, by Kerry Drager. Courtesy photo
Sunset San Simeon Coast, by Kerry Drager. Courtesy photo

Cambrian: Arts & Events

‘Seascapes’ exhibit to open at Cambria Center for the Arts

The Cambrian

July 26, 2017 8:54 AM

The ocean has long been a source of creative inspiration for artists. And throughout August, the Central Coast will be the star of the show at the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA).

The opening reception for the exhibit — aptly titled “Seascapes” — takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and includes a wine bar, live music and refreshments. Along with the main exhibit, there will also be a display of nonthemed work by other area artists.

“We live in a wonderful environment,” said Kerry Drager, the CCA’s gallery co-director, “and in this show, local painters and photographers interpret the beauty of the Central Coast in many imaginative ways. Gallery visitors should plan on being inspired.”

“Seascapes” runs through Aug. 27.

The CCA is housed in the Old Cambria Grammar School at 1350 Main St. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Details: 805-927-8190 or cambriacenterforthearts.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Keith Urban in concert at the Mid-State Fair

Watch Keith Urban in concert at the Mid-State Fair 1:21

Watch Keith Urban in concert at the Mid-State Fair
Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say 0:16

Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say
Watch a powered paraglider sail into the sunset in Morro Bay 1:40

Watch a powered paraglider sail into the sunset in Morro Bay

View More Video