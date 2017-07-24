‘Nunsense,’ ‘And Then There Were None’ open on coast

What started out as a line of greeting cards is now a full-scale production at Cambria Center for the Arts.
Danielle Dutro McNamara directs and stars in “Nunsense,” a comedy opening with a preview night Thursday, July 27, and running through Aug. 20 in the theater at 1350 Main St.
McNamara, who plays Sister Leo, owns Lyrics and Melodies studios in Los Osos, offering private instruction in voice and piano, in addition to music workshops. A resident artist for the Children’s Creative Project, she earned her bachelor’s in theater arts with a minor in music from Cal Poly.
Other cast members are Sarah Reggiardo as Sister Amnesia, Debra Schwartz as Mother Superior, Gerry Evans as Sister Robert Anne and Valerie Pallai as Sister Hubert.
The “nunsense” concept began as a series of greeting cards featuring a tart-tongued nun offering clerical quips. Writer Dan Goggin expanded the idea into a cabaret show called “The Nunsense Story,” which in turn became the basis for a full-length production.
According to a news release from Cambria Center for the Arts, the plot involves “five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken, a one-time missionary order that ran a leper colony on an island south of France (who) discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise while they were off playing bingo with a group of Maryknolls.”
The nuns start a greeting card company and stage a variety show to pay for the burials.
“And Then There Were None”
Kelli M. Poward directs By the Sea Productions’ version of the classic Agatha Christie whodunit “And Then There Were None,” which opens Friday in Morro Bay.
Randall Lyon, Frank Moe and Tim Linzey of Cambrian have roles in the production.
The plot focuses on 10 strangers who are invited to a house party in England, only to die one by one by various means.
Other cast members include John Cheever and Janice Peters of Morro Bay; Sarah Smith of Los Osos; Chrys and Larry Barnes of San Luis Obispo; Bill Jackson and Joseph Whittington of Paso Robles; and Travis Horton of Grover Beach.
The play runs through Aug. 13 at St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave. in Morro Bay, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults or $15 for students with IDs. A champagne gala Sunday, July 30, features cupcakes and champagne after the show (tickets for this performance are $25).
Tickets may be purchased on line at bytheseaproductions.org, by calling 776-3287, or at the door before the show.
Nunsense
Times: July 28-Aug. 20, Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (wine bar opens at 6:30 p.m.); 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $25 or $15 per person in groups of 10 or more; $10 for students. www.cambriacenterforthearts.org.
