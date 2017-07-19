Check out these 11 Cambria venues for summer music

Among the recreation-related activities available to residents in and around Cambria, live music has always been of the essence, and performances have traditionally been well-attended.
This summer, the number of venues that offer live music has expanded to almost a dozen, opening the door for music lovers who are attracted to a variety of artists that play rock, pop, funk, folk, jazz, and classical as well.
Robin’s Restaurant has been offering “Summer Nights in the Garden” for several years. For a $3 cover, a wide variety of music is offered (different local wineries featured each event). This Sunday, July 23, Gillie Wheesels performs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Also, Robin’s offers “Thursday Nights” — next show is July 27 with Jill Knight — with a $3 cover.
Cambria Pub and Steakhouse has live music Friday and Saturday nights. Artists play in the steakhouse portion of the restaurant from 7 to 9 p.m. and from 9 to 11 in the bar. This Saturday night, July 22, Marcus DiMaggio performs.
Las Cambritas has Brazilian guitarist Jon Stephan in the bar every Thursday at 5 p.m., and every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., bands (featuring rock and country rock) entertain on the patio. The Rough House Band plays Sunday, July 23.
Cambria Pines Lodge offers live music seven nights a week in the bar (usually at 8:30 p.m.). This Friday, July 21, the Stellar Band performs at 9 p.m.
Centrally Grown has live music each Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s called the Centrally Groovin’ series, and this Thursday, July 20, the Rough House Band is playing.
Linn’s Easy as Pie restaurant has live music every Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4. This Saturday, July 22, Dorian Michael performs.
La Terraza Mexican Grill has music on certain Saturday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. The next performance will be July 29, featuring Louie Ortega.
Stolo Family Vineyards offers live musical performances on several Saturday afternoons throughout the summer. The next event is 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12, featuring Steve Key and Hollye Lewis.
Harmony Cellars promotes Friday night concerts from 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, July 21, James Rivers performs.
The Pewter Plough Playhouse has several musical events through the summer. On Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m., it’s “Music Jam” with Jill Knight. And on Thursday, July 27, also at 7, the Central Coast Jazz Institute will perform.
Mozzi’s Saloon has karaoke at 9 every Thursday night, and later this summer will return to its normal pattern of live music on weekends.
For a comprehensive (and frequently updated) guide to music and music venues in Cambria, visit www.bigbigslo.com/cambria.
Comments