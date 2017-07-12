Tish Rogers will talk about her papier-mache techniques July 16 at Cambria Center for the Arts.
July 12, 2017 9:06 AM

Here’s your chance to learn to make papier-mache sculptures

Ever want to know how to do papier mache?

This is your chance to learn from Tish Rogers, who has made papier-mache scarecrows for all the Cambria Scarecrow Festivals.

Rogers will explain her techniques for creative papier-mache sculpture in an Allied Arts “Art Talk” set for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Allied Arts in Conference Room No. 1 at the Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St.

As the daughter of an interior designer and an engineer, Rogers had a lot of creative input during her childhood in Southern California. She attended Marymount College and San Jose State, majoring in math and minoring in art. While working for a floral supply, she became proficient in papier mache, and her creations were subsequently featured on the cover of Eileen’s papier mache magazine for nine years.

While in San Jose, she found a broken-down carousel “spring wonder horse” that she used as a base for a rideable papier-mache horse she created. She has made many horses since. She often visits secondhand stores to find structural bases for her work.

Her “Dory” sculpture, based on the animated film, “Finding Dory,” was a prize-winner at last summer’s 927 Art Show.

The Art Talk is free to Allied Arts members, with a $3 donation suggested for nonmembers. The public is welcome. For more information, call 805-927-3291 or go to www.cambriacenterforthearts.org.

Cambria Library

Plein air painter Sue Johnson’s work is featured this month at the Cambria Library, 1043 Main St.

Johnson, a Cambria resident and native Californian, majored in art and completed the Art Study Program in Giverny, France. Her preferred medium is oil.

Her paintings are on display through July 28 at the library, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Call the library at 805-927-4336.

