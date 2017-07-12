Saxophonist Ellwood set for Cambria gig at Painted Sky

Saxophonist Jeff Ellwood will stop in Cambria for the next installment of the Famous Jazz Artist Series at Painted Sky Studios.
The concert is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 715 Main St. Admission is $20.
Ellwood, the director of instrumental jazz studies at Mt. San Antonio College, has recorded with a variety of major names in the music industry, including Tony Bennett, Stevie Wonder, John Williams and Quincy Jones.
Also an adjunct professor of jazz saxophone at Cal State Fullerton, Ellwood is co-author of the book “Basic Jazz Improvisation for All Musicians.”
He received his bachelor of music degree from Berklee College, where he was a member of the Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra, and earned his master’s degree from Cal State Fullerton.
He’ll be joined on stage Sunday evening by Dylan Johnson on bass, Paul Kreibich on drums and series producers Charlie and Sandi Shoemake.
Charlie Shoemake’s 80th birthday
Painted Sky will celebrate acclaimed vibraphonist Charlie Shoemake’s 80th birthday with its first-ever Thursday concert on July 27.
The venue has held more than 500 concerts over 26 years, all of them on Sundays.
Shoemake will be joined on stage by former students Darrell Voss on drums and Josh Collins on guitar, as well as his wife, series co-producer and vocalist Sandi Shoemake.
A suggested donation of $20 for each of the two concerts goes to the Central Coast Jazz Institute. For reservations, contact Shoemake at charlie@talsanmusic.com or call 805-927-0179.
