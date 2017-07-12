Pirates to weigh anchor at Central Coast Renaissance Fest

Forget your chain mail? An eye patch will do.
This year’s two-day Central Coast Renaissance Festival will be adding a pirate village to its attractions, with Sunday designated as “Pirate Day.”
Rick Smith of Cambria once again serving as entertainment director for this weekend’s festival, which he says will feature more than 500 costumed entertainers and four stages of continuous live music, dancing and comedy.
“We brought back some of the most popular acts from the past, including the Merry Wives of Windsor, Out of Kontrol and the Bawdy Juggler,” Smith said. “We also make this fun for the little ones with a magic show, storytelling, games, a parrot show and a pirate ship. Kids can climb aboard and learn swashbuckling with balloon swords.”
Visitors can try their own hand at archer, juggling, fencing and various games at various booths and tables, Smith said. If they work up an appetite, food vendors will be on hand, along with dispensers of ale, mead, beer and wine.
Other vendors will sell a variety of products ranging from costumes to crafts to artwork, said Vendor coordinator Barbara Shrum of Grover Beach. More than 60 vendors will be on hand, she said, many of them selling items representing England in the late 16th century.
“Participants wanting to be pampered can get their hair braided or get a henna tattoo,” she said. “If they’re inspired by the queen’s call to arms, they can purchase leather goods, armor, or swords, or if they’re just looking to wet their whistle in historical fashion, tankards and goblets are for sale.
The festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with a parade and ends at 6 p.m. each day with another parade. Details: http://ccrenfaire.com/.
