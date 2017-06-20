Playwright will be on hand for Pewter Plough opening of ‘Suds’

The Pewter Plough Playhouse is becoming a coin-operated laundry. But it’s only temporary, so please don’t take your dirty clothes there.
The Plough will be staging its next production, “Suds,” described on the play’s website as “the rocking ’60s musical soap opera, needed a convincing set for a backdrop.
Set designer and theater owner Rebecca Buckley enlisted the help of Morro Bay Appliance to set the stage (literally) for the musical with washers, dryers, pay phone, change machine, detergent dispenser, office and restroom.
“What a huge challenge building the new ‘Suds’ set has been!” Buckley said.
The play is written and directed by Richard Sharp, who arrived in Cambria in April to cast the play. Those on stage will be Laurelle Barnette, Brian Sheridan, Rayna Ortiz, Gregory Alan Schoonover, Toni Young, Sarah Mosby and Jeff Walters.
“Richard and his canine companion Sam live in an RV and have traveled to various towns and cities in the past few years on the community theatre circuit,” Buckley said. “Sharp’s play ‘Dracula’ has been produced in several theaters throughout the country, and the PPP is considering it for next year during the fall season.”
Buckley said Sharp is considering staying in the area and is looking for a permanent space for is vehicle, having spent time at the Rod & Reel in Cambria, State Park and Silver City in Morro Bay. “But he wants to become a permanent resident of Cambria.”
“Suds” features such’60s hits as “The Locomotion,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Secret Agent Man” and (naturally) “A Little Bit of Soap.” The play has been performed at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, the San Diego Repertory Theatre and the Actors Theatre of Louisville, among other venues.
Sharp will be on hand for the play’s champagne opening, set for Saturday, June 24. Tickets are $25. Tickets to preview night the previous evening are $15. Tickets to all other performances are $15 for those younger than 30 and $20 for general admission.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through July 30. Tickets: 805-927-3877 or brownpapertickets.com.
