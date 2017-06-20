Cambria Art & Wine Festival poster submissions sought

The Cambria Art & Wine Festival is looking for artwork to feature on next year’s event poster.
The 16th annual festival is set for Jan. 26-28, 2018, but the deadline for submissions to the poster contest is right around the corner: July 14. Michael Ackerman submitted the winning design for the 2017 festival.
Entries must be original, two-dimensional works of art, suitable for framing, and the theme should reflect the event and be appropriate for use in media publication.
There’s a limit of two entries per application.
The entry will be offered for sale during the event, and the artist will receive half the proceeds from the sale of the original artwork.
You can also sign up as a demonstrating artist at a participating business at no cost (although a raffle prize donation worth a minimum of $50 is required). Artists are also free to sign up for a new two-day “Artists Faire” to display their work in a 4-by-4 indoor or 10-by-10 outdoor space. A seller’s permit is required.
For more information, visit the Cambria Chamber of Commerce at www.cambriachamber.org or contact the chamber at 805-927-3624.
