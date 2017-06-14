Cellists with Symphonie Jeunesse, a stringed orchestra that will play a concert in Cambria on Saturday, June 24.
Cambrian: Arts & Events

June 14, 2017 9:16 AM

Youth will be served at Cambria concert by Symphonie Jeunesse

The Cambrian

The youth stringed orchestra Symphonie Jeunesse will return to Cambria for its sixth consecutive year on Saturday, June 24, to present “Music for a Summer Evening.”

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 1174 Main St.

Concert cellist and Symphonie Juenesse founder Michele Tacchia will conduct.

“We are excited to return to Cambria for our sixth consecutive orchestra tour,” Tacchia said. “The audience in Cambria is so welcoming, and we always look forward to playing for members of the community.”

The program will include works by Vivaldi, Elgar and Hans Zimmer. The Vivaldi Viola Concerto in C Major will feature Emily Graves-Des Lauriers as the viola soloist.

Other works include the popular Cuban habanera “La Paloma,” as well as film music from “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Also on the program will be music from the score of the award-winning 2005 film of “Pride and Prejudice,” featuring Michael Tacchia as the piano soloist.

Tickets are available for $15 in advance or $20 at the door, if they’re still available.

For more information, contact Jeannie Price at 520-235-5649 or Robert Brosseau at 310-995-7276; or send email inquiries to sjostrings@gmail.com.

