Couple’s exhibit showcases drone photos, mandalas

Inspired by their life on the Central Coast, Helmut and Dena Kuhn’s artwork is designed to bring viewers into their creative experience and vision.
The Cambria couple’s show, titled “Outer & Inner Views” runs throughout June at the Cambria Center for the Arts. Their exhibit is expressed through the aerial photography of Helmut Kuhn, an FAA-licensed drone pilot, and in the symmetrical paintings and photo mandalas of Dena Kuhn.
The show opens on Friday, June 2, with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. that includes live music, a wine bar and refreshments. Along with the featured exhibit, work by a variety of other local artists will be on display.
Helmut Kuhn’s work, called “AirFoto44,” represents aerials taken at around 44 meters above ground. “It’s a fascinating view and unique perspective from a low altitude,” he said.
His photos are presented on metal prints — “a state-of-the-art printing process that is durable, long lasting and waterproof with a modern presentation,” he said. “The ink is directly infused into a special high-gloss coating on an aluminum sheet.”
For her “Symmetry of the Inner Eye” collection, Dena Kuhn said, “a viewer’s interpretation of these reflected color works is the only one that matters. I disavow explanation of this work, except that to me it feels biological.”
“Long after developing the technique,” she added, “it still takes time to produce one I like. When I get a good one, I have a leap of exuberance. And aren’t we all simply yearning to be more conscious and enjoy the moment?”
“Outer & Inner Views” runs through June 25.
The CCA is housed in the Old Cambria Grammar School at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Gallery admission is free.
The gallery will also be open during the next Art in the Parking Lot event, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the Old Grammar School parking lot. The event, which takes place on selected holiday weekends, is modeled after the popular “Art in the Park” fairs found in various communities.
Only the front parking lot will be shut down during the art fair. Plenty of free parking will be available in the center’s two other adjacent lots — at the side and rear of the building.
Details: 805-927-8190 or cambriacenterforthearts.org.
