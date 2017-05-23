‘Danny, Come Home’ comes to Cambria Center for the Arts

Jonathan Shadrach leads the cast in the title role in “Danny, Come Home,” the second Reader’s Theatre performance at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre.
The show is an original musical from the creators of the SLO Little Theatre hit, “We’re Canceling Cable! (And Other Empty Threats).” Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, and for 2 and 7:30 p.m. the following day. The wine bar opens at 6:30 p.m. before evening performances.
The plot centers on a homegrown controversy: Who gets to keep a runaway dog? It examines how rumors and public opinion can spiral out of control, and about how people fall in love and reinvent themselves online.
Jill Turnbow directs a cast that includes Libby Parker as Helen, Hank Wethington as Larry, Oz Barron as Nick, Dori Duke as Glenna and Mike Mesker as Mayor Al Lemator. Sarah Smith, Allison Doody, Cassidy Cagney, Sergio Gavidia and Vincent Lemos play the townspeople.
Michael Kaplan wrote the script and collaborated with Mark Pietri on the songs. He also wrote the three-act comedy “Love Town,” which was produced by the Pewter Plough Playhouse in 2009. He also created “We’re Canceling Cable! (And Other Empty Threats)” with Pietri, who serves as musical director for this production.
“Danny Come Home” is produced by Nancy Green. Lisa Winn is the stage manager, with Joe Crowley on lights and sound.
Pietri, who studied classical and jazz piano at Hartt School of Music in Connecticut, has served as musical director for shows including “Company,” “Oliver” and “A Chorus Line.” He is a professor emeritus at Cuesta College.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by phone at 805-927-8190 or 800-836-3006. They may also be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or the box office, 1350 Main St. in Cambria.
Comments