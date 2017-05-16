Cambria Film Club to screen 2015 Turkish film ‘Mustang’

The Cambria Film Club will screen the Turkish film “Mustang” on Saturday, May 20, at the Rabobank Community Room.
Two showings are planned: at 4 and 7 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to reserve seats in advance, but tickets for any remaining seats will be available for $10 at the door, clup President John Rohrbaugh said.
The 2015 Turkish film won the Europa Cinemas Label Award at the Cannes Film Festival, and received nominations for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards the following year.
The film tells the story of five orphaned girls growing up in the conservative culture of a remote village in Turkey. It marked the directorial debut of Deniz Gamze Ergüven, who also co-wrote the script and used an experience from her own life as the basis for an event at the outset of the film.
“Mustang” is the sixth international film screened by the Cambria Film Club since the series began July 16. Future films in the series are “The Kid With a Bike” (2011) from Belgium in July, the Danish film “A Man Called Ove” (2015) in September, and “Tanna” (2015) from the Netherlands in November.
