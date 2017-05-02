Cambria youth music recital and tea planned at church

North Coast residents are invited to see and hear the music of the future at the Cambria Youth Scholarship Fund Recital and Tea, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Cambria Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive.
The recital will feature students of Ruth Fleming, Emily Fitzgerald, Valerie Tacker, Kate Hepworth and Marc Irving Weber. A reception with refreshments in the Fellowship Hall will follow the recital at the Church’s Fellowship Hall.
Tickets are $5 at the door, with students admitted free.
All performers have benefited from the Youth Music Scholarship Fund, which gives Cambria youths access to individual music instruction from qualified teachers.
The event is sponsored by the Cambria Youth Music Fund Committee, Cambria Community Chorale and Pinedorado Lions Club Foundation.
One student will receive the Jim Fitzgerald Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music, named for the former educator and Cambria Chorale director. Ethan Hoffman of Santa Lucia Middle School won the award in 2016.
More information on the Cambria Youth Music Fund is available at http://bit.ly/2pTTK28.
