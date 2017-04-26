Barbershop to Beach Boys planned in chorale’s concert

Cambria Chorale is bringing a “Bouquet of Melodies” to the community for its annual spring concert.
The show will be the first under the direction of Ed Hughes, who has chosen a variety of styles for a pair of performances, April 30 and May 14. Both are set for 2 p.m. at Cambria Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive in Cambria.
The chorale’s singers will tackle swing, show tunes, spiritual music and even a barbershop number. The program includes a medley from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” as well as “Steam Heat” from “The Pajama Game” and a medley of Beach Boys tunes.
Karen Johnson will accompany the chorale on piano, with Ron Perry and Jeff Marr on keyboards. Mark Kramer will serve as narrator.
Tickets are $16 for adults and free to students. They’re available at the Joslyn Center, Cambria Chamber of Commerce, from a chorale member or at the door if any remain available. You can also find them online at www.brownpaper tickets.com/event/ 2934288.
Money raised through the concert will fund the Cambria Youth Music Fund, which provides lessons for local youths who show talent in vocal and instrumental music.
Applications and guidelines for students who may qualify for scholarships are available at www.cambriachorale.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ ChambriaChorale.
