Petals and Palettes show coming to Cambria Center for the Arts

Color and creativity are always on the schedule at the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA). And that’s especially true this May with the return of the biannual pairing of flower arrangements and fine paintings.
Aptly titled Petals and Palettes, this collaboration between the Cambria Garden Club and CCA opens on Friday, May 5, with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will include live music, a wine bar and refreshments.
The Petals and Palettes show has been around for more than a half-century. Formerly held in Cambria’s Veterans Memorial Building for one weekend each year, the event eventually moved to CCA, where it now covers an entire month every other year.
Along with the featured show, there will also be an exhibit of work by other artists. Art for this exhibit may be submitted Tuesday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the arts center. Entry fees are $10 per piece for Allied Arts members and $25 per piece for nonmembers. Although it’s recommended that submissions follow the theme of florals, plants and landscapes, non-themed artwork is welcome, too.
The show is open to both two- and three-dimensional art, with a maximum of two pieces per artist. Entry forms are available at the center, through the center’s website, and at the time of drop-off.
Petals and Palettes runs through May 28, and gallery admission is free.
The CCA is housed in the Old Cambria Grammar School at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Details: 805-927-8190 or cambriacenterfor thearts.org.
