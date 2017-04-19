Clothesline Art Show planned in Cambria’s West Village

Patrick Dennis is holding a Clothesline Art Show featuring seven local artists at the Working Artist Studio/Patrick Gallery in Cambria’s West Village from April 21 through April 30.
The show, which will feature the artists’ works of paper and canvas literally hung on a clothesline inside the gallery, will kick off with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.
Artists featured in the show are Dennis, Michael Ackerman, Holly McCain, Tish Rogers, Jeanette Wolff, Carolyn Chambers and Ellen Stein. They’ll have dozens of simple, experimental and unexpected works for sale, each signed by the artist and priced at $25 apiece.
A modest donation from sales at this event will be made to the Coast Union High School Art Club in support of student art programs.
The gallery is at 815 Main St. in Cambria. For more information, contact Dennis at patrickgallery @yahoo.com or 805-909-9522.
