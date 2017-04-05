Willmott’s oil painting wins at Cambria Spring Juried Art Show

Pat Willmott’s oil painting titled “Blue Jar with Fruit,” took top honors in the Spring Juried Art Show at the Cambria Center for the Arts.
The Cambria artist received a $150 first-place award in the exhibit, which opened April 1 and runs through April 30.
Second Place ($100) went to Julee Krause for her book structure titled “Stillness,” while Michael Ackerman captured third place ($75) for his oil painting, “Sunrise over Cambria-la.” Tom Gould’s acrylic “To Paso in the Morning” earned fourth place and a $50 award.
Honorable-mention prizes of $25 went to Judy Lyon (“Hearts of Two Orchids,”
watercolor), Julia Braeger (“Konda Ranch,” watercolor), Linda Huggins (“Colors of Summer,” oil), Kathi Rippe (“Just Bee,” collage) and Sam Peck (“Shipwreck,” photograph).
Cal Poly art professor and mixed-media artist Tera Galanti was the juror for the show.
The arts center is at 1350 Main St., between the East and West villages in the Old Cambria Grammar School. The gallery’s hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Details: 805-927-8190 or www.cambriacenterforthe arts.org.
