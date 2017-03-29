‘Fuddy Meers’ continues run at Cambria Center for the Arts

Fuddy Meers, the David Lindsay-Abaire comedy about an amnesiac named Claire, continues its run at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre through April 9.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theatre, 1350 Main St.
Tickets are $20, and a wine bar opens at 6:30 p.m. before evening performances, as well as at intermission.
Claire, the main character, played by MJ Johnson, awakens each morning as a blank slate on which her husband and teenage son must imprint the facts of her life. She’s abducted by a limping, lisping man who claims her husband wants to kill her. At the play’s conclusion, however, it’s clear that everything is not as it appears to be.
The production is directed by Gregg Wolff. The cast also features Bobby Kendrick as Richard, Elliot Peters as Kenny, Ed Cardoza as the limping man, Jill Turnbow as Gertie, Michael Shanley as Millet and Shawna Volpa as Heidi.
For information, call 805-927-8190 or visit cambriacenterforthearts.org.
