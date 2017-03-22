Cal Poly’s Galanti juror for Spring Juried Art Show

Professor and artist Tera Galanti will be the juror for the Spring Juried Art Show, which runs through April at the Cambria Center for the Arts.
The show features an artists reception — including the presentation of awards — from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31. The reception will include live music, a wine bar and refreshments. Gallery admission is free.
An associate professor in Cal Poly’s art and design department, Galanti is a mixed-media artist who integrates drawing, painting and contemporary sculptural practices with her interest in biological science. Her work has been exhibited throughout the United States, as well as internationally at the Art Centre at Silpakorn University in Bangkok, Thailand.
In some of her recent work, Galanti draws on her interest in biological science and animal studies, including a series on the behavior of silk moths, which are no longer found in the wild but only captivity because of their use to humans.
Her work titled “Hope and Futility” illustrates the moths’ plight using five floral-shaped pieces, each of which “promotes the possibility of flight, yet functions as a cage,” Galanti writes on her website. “If they regain their ability to fly, where will they go?” she asks.
Entries for the juried show will be accepted Tuesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the arts center. Entry fees are $15 per piece for Allied Arts members and $30 per piece for nonmembers. Cash awards will be made for winners and honorable mentions.
Both two- and three-dimensional art will be accepted, with a maximum of two pieces per artist. There is no set theme for this show. Entry forms are available at the center, through the center’s website, and at the time of drop-off.
The show runs through April 30. The Cambria Center for the Arts is housed in the Old Cambria Grammar School at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages. Gallery hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Details: 805-927-8190 or www.cambriacenterforthearts.org.
