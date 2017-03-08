Cambria filmmaker nominated for award

Carlos Plummer’s latest documentary, “The Nine Lives of Harald Bauer,” has been accepted as part of the KCET Finecut Online Film Festival as a semifinalist.
The film is up for a Viewer’s Choice Award, which will be determined by votes for the film.
The voting takes place at www.kcet.org and www.linktv.org. To cast a vote, go to either site and find the film “The Nine Lives of Harald Bauer,” click on it and click on “Vote for this Video.”
The film tells the story of the “nine lives” of aviator and entrepreneur Harald Bauer, chronicling his experiences in and out of the military. Bauer, an Atascadero resident, crashed while flying for the Luftwaffe during World War II, was taken in by U.S. operatives and later flew for the U.S. Navy in the Korean War.
Plummer is the co-director, with his brother Kyle, of “Tour of Honor,” a documentary that chronicled an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
The pair took first place in the 2010 Chicago International Children’s Film Fest for “The Magic Hat” and placed among the top five in the GI Film Festival’s “Heroes Remembered: Voices of Korean War Veterans” oral history initiative.
