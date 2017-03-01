Shadowlands to play CCAT concerts in Cabaresque series

The Danish-Californian band Shadowlands will make its Cabarasque debut at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre with a pair of concerts March 4 and 5.
Shadowlands consists of Mark Davis (guitar, vocals), Karoline Hausted (piano, vocals), Bob Leipman (cello, mandocello) and Wendy Leipman (vocals). Bob Leipman and Jude Johnstone of Cambria were the opening act for Bonnie Raitt’s recent concerts. Johnstone will appear at CCAT on May 6 and 7.
The band’s debut album was released in 2015, and its members have been honored with a Los Angeles Times Album of the Year nod and a Danish Grammy nomination.
Shadowlands’ upcoming Cabaresque shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. A wine bar opens at 6:30 p.m. before the evening performance.
Tickets are available for $20 at the box office (805-927-8190) or through www.brownpapertickets.com (800-838-3006).
Pewter Plough Playhouse
Laure-Anne Bosselaar will be the special guest this month in the Pewter Plough Playhouse poetry series, set for 7 to 9 p.m. March 8 at 824 Main St. Admission is free.
Mary Anne Anderson will host an Actors’ Studio-style tete-a-tete featuring Bosselaar, followed by an open reading. Guests are invited to bring a poem or spoken word reading to share, or an original piece. A question-and-answer session will follow, time permitting.
Brynn Albanese and Duane Inglish will play at the Pewter Plough at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Albanese plays gypsy violin, with Inglish on accordion. Music includes folk, classical and pop.
Tickets are available for $12 each. Call 805-927-3877.
