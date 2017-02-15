Shoemakes’ jazz series returns at Painted Sky Studios in Cambria

After a formal-venue hiatus that featured a series of house concerts, the Famous Jazz Artist Series is returning to the heart of Cambria at Painted Sky Studios.
The long-running series directed by Charlie and Sandi Shoemake of Cambria will make its 2017 debut at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at 715 Main St.
The series has had several homes over the years. It started out 25 years ago in The Hamlet (now Centrally Grown at Off the Grid), and remained there for more than two decades before a move to Paso Robles in 2012.
It returned to Cambria for one season — 2014 — at the Cambria Community Center for the Arts Theatre. Since then, concerts have been held in San Luis Obispo and at the Shoemakes’ home.
Painted Sky, which moved from Harmony back to Cambria in 2015, hosted the Shoemakes’ fundraiser for their Central Coast Jazz Institute on Dec. 4. Steve Crimmel founded his recording studio in Cambria before moving it to Harmony for three years. Now he’s back in Cambria.
The Dec. 4 appearance was a one-off gig, but Charlie Shoemake said at the time that he’d like to play there on a regular basis.
“The series is now finally on again,” he said.
The Sunday, Feb. 19, opener will feature pianist Terry Trotter.
Trotter has accompanied and recorded with Chet Baker, Natalie Cole, Stan Getz, Lena Horne, Steve Lawrence and Eyde Gorme, Joe Pass, Frank Sinatra and others. In Cambria, he’ll be joined by Keegan Harshman on bass and Darrell Voss on drums, with Charlie and Sandi Shoemake on vibraphone and vocals.
Charlie Shoemake said the series will be labeled as nonprofit with free admission but a suggested donation of $20 to the Central Coast Jazz Institute, a nonprofit organization.
“We’re thrilled to now be able to once more — with the support of the Central Coast’s serious music lovers — bring some of the world’s finest jazz artists to Cambria on a regular basis,” Shoemake said.
He said Jazz Institute students will continue to perform regularly at the Pewter Plough Playhouse in a series that started this year. Those performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
“With the return of the Famous Jazz Artist Series at Painted Sky, combined with the twice monthly showcasing of the students of the Central Coast jazz Institute at the Pewter Plough Playhouse, little Cambria is going to be known around the world as a special locale for America’s only indigenous native art form, jazz music,” Shoemake said.
“As in the past, Sandi Shoemake and I will join all of the featured artists for a portion of their performance. It’s very exciting.”
Upcoming shows in the Famous Jazz Artist Series at Painted Sky will be March 12 and April 2, with guitarist Ron Eschete featured March 12. Eschete has worked with artists including Ray Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Diana Krall, Milt Jackson and Sarah Brown.
The next performance at the Pewter Plough will feature Shaun Fairfield on guitar.
Reservations for Painted Sky Studios or Pewter Plough shows may be made by contacting Charlie Shoemake at charlie@talsanmusic.com or 805-927-0179.
