Reader’s Theatre, film series kick off at CCAT

Two new features debut this month at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre: a film series and Reader’s Theatre.
The first film on the schedule is “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” a 1947 production starring Gene Tierney, Rex Harrison and George Sanders. It will be shown on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, an appropriate date to kick off the romance-themed series.
The Love Story Project in Cambria has partnered with CCAT in presenting the films, each of which will be hosted by a local film expert.
Bob Whiteford, co-host of “Take Two” radio show and “Take Two Live,” will present the Feb. 14 showing.
Additional films, scheduled for May 9, Aug. 8 and Nov. 7, will be announced.
If live performances are more to your liking, John Mackey will direct the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre’s first Reader’s Theatre performance Feb. 24 and 25: “Doublewide, Texas.”
The fast-paced comedy is the first of three shows scheduled for CCAT’s inaugural season of Reader’s Theatre, a dramatic presentation of a written work read directly from scripts, without props, costumes or sets.
“Doublewide, Texas,” a comedy by the playwright trio of Jones Hope Wooten, takes place in “one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — four doublewides and a shed,” according to a CCAT press release.
The town of Tugaloo wants to annex the park, but residents respond by trying to secede from Texas altogether.
The cast of the play is Zandi Peters as Big Ethel, Janice Peters as Georgia Dean, Sarah Smith as Larkin Barkin, Hank Wetherington as Norwayne Crumpler, Randall Lyon as Haywood Slogget, Marcy King as Joveeta Crumpler, Christine Fountain as Caprice Crumpler, Lomax Tanner as Conrad Mendoza and Lisa Winn as Starla Pudney. Jo Jackson is the narrator.
“Doublewide, Texas” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and twice the following day, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” are $8.
Tickets for both events are available at the box office, 1350 Main St., in Cambria; by calling 805-927-8190 or via www.brownpapertickets.com, 800-838-3006.
