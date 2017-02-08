February features library exhibit, jazz at the Plough

The art of Erin Perry is on display at the Cambria Library during the month of February in a posthumous retrospective assembled by her wife, Margot Silk Forest.
Perry, who majored in vocal and instrumental music at Cal State Los Angeles, spent several years teaching music to junior high school students in Southern California before moving moved to the Central Coast in the late 1970s. She pursued her musical passion by singing in an all-girl jazz band and semi-professional opera.
She also worked for 24 years in libraries, first in San Luis Obispo and then in Cambria. She studied a variety of art forms, including watercolor with Joy Krull, collage with Nick Bantock, bookmaking with Pam Sussman and art journaling with Julianna Coles. She also studied mixed media with Seth Apter, Tim Holtz, Anne Bagby, Anglea Cartwright, Lisa Renner and Sas Colby.
She considered Lynne Perrella her mentor.
Perry’s work appeared in numerous Central Coast shows, including solo exhibitions at the San Luis Obispo Library, Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery in Cambria, Linnaea’s Café in SLO and the Cambria Library. Her art has been published in Somerset Studio Magazine, Apter’s “The Pulse of Mixed Media” and LK Ludwig’s “Collaborative Art Journals and Shared Visions of Mixed Media.”
She died in August 2015.
The Cambria Library, 1043 Main St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 805-927-4336.
Vocal group Lyra forms
A new women’s vocal group has formed in Cambria and is available for public performances.
Lyra debuted at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 9/11 service in the fall, performing “In Paradisum” and the traditional Hebrew folk song “Hashiveinu.” The group later opened for The Sherwoods in October and performed for Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” at Santa Rosa Chapel’s annual holiday concert Dec. 4.
Lyra, under artistic director Jan Callner, consists of Mary Anne Anderson, Diane DeMarco, Rebecca Hendricks, Barb MacDonough, Lorna Mumper, Nancy Taber and Kathryn Taylor. The group performs a repertoire of Broadway, folk, classical, sacred and holiday music which they perform both a capella and with accompaniment.
Lyra performs free of charge and asks that sponsoring groups make a donation to charity. The default organization is the Music Scholarship Fund sponsored by the Lions Club and the Cambria Chorale which helps young people in Cambria pay for lessons in instrumental and vocal music.
For details and booking information, contact Jan Callner at mandmprods@aol.com.
Jazz at the Plough
Members of the Central Coast Jazz Institute will take the stage at the Pewter Plough Playhouse twice during February.
Talia Ortega will bring her flute to the stage Thursday, Feb. 9, and guitarist Shaun Fairfield will appear Thursday, Feb. 23.
The musicians will be supported by Matthew Evans on bass, Tom Brown on drums, and directors Charlie and Sandi Shoemake on piano/vibraphone and vocals.
Both performances are set for 7 to 9 p.m. at the playhouse, 824 Main St., in Cambria. The suggested donation is $15 to the Jazz Institute. Reservations can be made by emailing charlie@talsanmusic.com or calling 805-927-0179.
Studio art sale
Cambria artists Donald Archer and Lori Slater will hold their 21st annual open house and studio sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19 at 1888 Chester Lane.
Archer’s paintings, many of which are inspired by the Central Coast and the California landscape, include mixed media on canvas and watercolor on paper. Slater’s watercolors, acrylics and oils are playful, contemporary representations: still-lifes and interiors as well as gardens, architecture and nature scenes.
Their work is online at www.DonaldArcher.com and www.LoriSlater.com.
