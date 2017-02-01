February’s an Irregular month at Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery

The work of the Wednesday Irregulars, a group of Cambria artists who’ve been painting together for more than three decades, will be on display throughout February at Cambria Center for the Arts.
Their exhibit, titled “Irregularity,” will open with a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the center, 1350 Main St. The event will feature a wine bar, live music and refreshments.
“This plein-air group … can still be seen each week around town or the nearby countryside,” said Kerry Drager, the gallery’s co-director. “From beginners to professionals, they cover a wide variety of painting styles.”
Drager said the Irregulars occupy an important place at the gallery, literally: A painting by Clarence Weiss titled “Up a Creek,” which portrays the Irregulars during a 1999 outing, is displayed in a prominent position at the center’s front desk.
“It attracts a lot of attention and discussion,” Drager said, “and it serves as an inspiration for many visitors.”
The painting shows Irregulars watching group co-founder Art Van Rhyn, who’s still an active member, demonstrating a painting technique.
Van Rhyn, The Cambrian’s cartoonist, talked about the Irregulars in a 2013 interview published in The Tribune.
“The magic is that nobody comes to it or lasts if they think they’re better than anybody else. It’s friendly,” he said. It’s not organized. ... There’s one rule: If you want to come with us, you have to show up. People do oil, acrylic, watercolor. We’re always outside unless it rains. We’re very flexible, and everyone is welcome. You will get good, honest critique about your work.”
“Irregularity,” which also includes a variety work by other local artists, runs through Feb. 26 at the center in the Old Cambria Grammar School. The center’s hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free.
Details: 805-927-8190 or cambriacenterforthe arts.org.
