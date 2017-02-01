‘Knickers’ kicks off 2017 theater season at Pewter Plough

Cambria’s first new theatrical production of the new year, the two-act farce “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” opens with a preview night Friday, Feb. 3 at the Pewter Plough Playhouse.
The play kicks off the 41st season of stage productions at the playhouse and marks a transition from plays produced under the former Pewter Plough Players, a theatrical troupe that has relocated to Morro Bay as By the Sea Productions.
Rebecca Buckley directs “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” written by Katherine DiSavino.
DiSavino describes the plot on her website:
“Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet Grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area!
“Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her Nana get arrested — or worse! — evicted?”
The cast is as follows:
▪ Babs McKee plays Sylvia Charles, aka Nana, a young-at-heart octogenarian who’s living in a rent-controlled apartment and is the force behind Saucy Lips, Etc.
▪ Joyce Calderone is Vera Walters, Sylvia’s accomplice.
▪ Rayna Ortiz portrays Bridget Charles, Nana’s unsuspecting granddaughter.
▪ Derek Ehinger plays Tom O’Grady, the newest police officer on the force, assigned to the beat that includes Sylvia’s apartment.
▪ Gregory Schoonover plays Gil Schmidt, the landlord who is looking for an opportunity to evict his elderly tenants.
▪ Mindy Rains is Heather Van Pree, an employee of Saucy Lips.
▪ Barbara Roche plays Clair, a client in her mid-60s.
Mika Brazelton is in charge of set design and construction for the play, which runs six weekends through March 12. A champagne opening is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Weekend performances for the run of the engagement are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $17 for the preview night, which starts at 7:30 p.m., $30 for the champagne opening and $22 for all other performances ($17 for students with IDs).
The theater is at 828 Main St. in Cambria’s West Village. For information/reservations, call 805-927-3877.
Jazz
Mary Anne Anderson teams up with guitarist Adam Levine at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, for an evening of smooth jazz at the Plough.
Anderson, who sings in French, Portuguese, Italian and Spanish, performed with Steve McCann in 2015’s “Tribute to Steve and Eydie,” part of Cambria at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre’s Cabaresque series. She also recorded a CD titled “Rendezvous” with Los Angeles-based jazz guitarist Doug MacDonald.
Levine, a master of various styles from jazz fusion to the Great American Songbook, teaches and plays with several bands locally.
“Doug (MacDonald) lives too far away for a regular gig, so he recommended Adam to me,” Anderson said. “We hit it off immediately. … I love the way we listen to each other and bounce ideas (and notes) off each other.”
The evening is the first in a series that will continue the third Thursday of each month.
The cover is $5.
Poetry
Poetry comes to the Plough on Feb. 8, with Anderson hosting readings that are free to the public. The program, scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m., features special guests Kevin Patrick Sullivan and Patti Sullivan.
Kevin Sullivan, a former San Luis Obispo County poet laureate, has published three books of poetry, has been published in journals and anthologies, and co-founded the San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival, Poetry at the Steynberg, as well as other events.
A poet and artist, Patti Sullivan has written three books of poetry and her work appears in various publications.
The evening will begin with what Anderson calls “an actors’ studio style tête-à-tête” in which she introduces the featured poets to the audience members. An open reading will follow the Sullivans, and those in attendance are invited to bring a poem to share. Question-and-answer sessions and literary discussions are also encouraged.
