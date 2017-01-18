Cambria Art & Wine Festival gears up for three-day run

Palates and palettes will team up again Jan. 27-29 at the annual Cambria Art & Wine Festival.
Michael Ackerman designed the poster for this year’s event, which will feature artist demonstrations and wine tasting, along with prize drawings.
Ackerman, who has also created art for the Central Coast Wine Classic, as well as wine labels, created this year’s colorful logo in bright green, vivid yellows, deep red and dark blue.
“I began painting as therapy,” he says on the festival website. “I call painting ‘suiting up and going in.’ I make things for one purpose. To be alive. I don’t care about the form or the line or the color. I want it raw like it really is. It’s a constant struggle to get out of the way.”
More than 25 local wineries will participate in this year’s event, which will be spread over three venues: the Veterans Memorial Building (West Village), Cambria Center for the Arts and the Cambria Historical Museum (East Village). Demonstrating artists will be on hand at all three locations.
Friday evening’s kickoff party will be at the vets’ hall, featuring a preview of the art show/silent auction, raffle prizes and wine and a five-course wine/food pairing courtesy of Robin’s Restaurant, Indigo Moon, Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill, Black Cat Bistro and Madeline’s.
Saturday will include wine tasting and art demonstrations at all three locations, along with the art show and silent auction at the vets’ hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional venues with wine-and-food pairings and entertainment will be open Saturday night. Guests can acquire raffle tickets by visiting participating businesses.
The event’s Artist Faire will be Sunday, with artists, wine tasting and a raffle at the end of the day.
A $30 ticket includes access to all the wine-pouring venues in the village, as well as the three main venues. Included are a wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. Tickets are available online at cambriaartwine.org/ tickets.html or at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St. in Cambria. Details: 805-927-3624.
Artists quick draw at Farmers Market
In conjunction with the Cambria Art & Wine Festival, local artists will take up the challenge to whip up a painting or drawing in just one hour at the Cambria Farmers Market. The artists will create works inspired by the market’s bounty, from artichokes to zucchini, and the people at the market.
The contest runs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with all artwork to be auctioned to the highest bidder. Proceeds will go to the artists.
Participating artists include Art Van Rhyn, Jeanette Wolff, Tish Rogers, Pat Wilmott, Kathi Rippe, Holly McCain, Steve Kellogg, Cindy Stiles amd Martha Kingsbury.
Artists interested in participating should contact Susan McDonald at 805-927-4274 or smcdon04@gmail.com.
