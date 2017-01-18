Tolentino, Manion team up on stage at Pewter Plough

Cambria keyboardist David Manion is back at the Pewter Plough Playhouse this month, performing on stage with vocalist Yoly Tolentino.
Manion has performed in most of the year-end holiday musicals at the Pewter Plough Playhouse for the past 15 years before taking a break because of health concerns.
He’s performing Friday and Saturday nights during January and again Feb. 11 with Tolentino, who was in the cast of the most recent Broadway Production of “The King & I.” Her latest CD, “Sung from the Heart,” is classic love songs of Broadway, opera and jazz standards.
Attendees will be able to do more than listen: They’ll have the opportunity to dance to the music of Tolentino and Manion on the new dance floor at Pewter Plough.
The cover charge is $5.
The pair will appear at the playhouse during various weekends throughout the year that aren’t devoted to the Pewter Plough’s live stage productions.
Schedules are available at the playhouse, 828 Main St., in Cambria. Details: 805-927-3877.
