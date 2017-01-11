Scarecrow Festival gives $4,050 to Coast Union arts programs

The Cambria Scarecrow Festival recently awarded $4,050 to the arts programs at Coast Union High School as part of its annual support for local education activities. The donation was presented by festival board members to Suzette Morrow, arts instructor at the high school, during her ceramics class Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Morrow said the donation would be used to purchase a clay extruder for the high school ceramics program as well as additional supplies such as glazes and pottery clay.
For the past several years, the festival has donated all proceeds from the annual rental of scarecrows to local businesses. Many of the scarecrows in the rental inventory were originally created by Morrow’s classes at Coast Union as part of the high school’s arts program.
The festival also announced that for 2017 it is creating a new annual scholarship for a local high school graduate.
“As part of our mission to encourage creativity and fun, we want to support our local youth who are involved with the arts,” said Dennis Frahmann, newly elected 2017 president of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival.
He also invited everyone who participated in any away in supporting this year’s festival to a special appreciation event set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, featuring food, wine, music and fun. Admission is free, and more details will be posted on cambriascarecrows.com as the date approaches.
Officers elected
At the festival’s January meeting, the group elected its board officers for 2017. In addition to Frahmann as president, other officers include Sue Robinson as secretary and vice president for marketing, Dixie Walker as treasurer, and Taylor Hilden as vice president for scarecrows. Additional board members include Chris Fischer, Audrey Killick, John Nixon and Paulla Ufferheide.
The board also identified key priorities for 2017 to include the annual display of scarecrows (which will again run the entire month of October), hosting multiple scarecrow building workshops in conjunction with other local organizations, and engaging additional volunteers.
Anyone interested in becoming involved with the festival in any way is encouraged to attend the Appreciation Party in March, visit the festival online at www.cambria scarecrows.com or email info@cambriascare crows.com.
