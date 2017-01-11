Joe Josephs’ photos on display at Cambria Library through Jan. 31

Joe Josephs’ photographs are on display through Jan. 31 at the Cambria Library, 1043 Main St. in the West Village.
A native of New York City, Josephs spends four months a year in Cambria, photographing scenic landscapes along the Central Coast. He spends the rest of his time in the Big Apple, where he turns his lens on the streets, subway and Central Park, and the people he encounters there.
Josephs’ photographs have been published in the New York Times and on CNN. His photograph of Hurricane Sandy’s effect on New York City was displayed in The Museum of the City of New York and is now part of its permanent collection. He is also a regular contributor to Visions Libres Magazine, a European magazine dedicated to contemporary art and photography.
In July 2016, Josephs’ exhibit “From Street to Stream” was the featured artist at the Cambria Center for the Arts, showcasing his two photographic worlds.
The Cambria Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact the library at 805-927-4336.
