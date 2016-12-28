Ronn Harsh’s work featured in January at Cambria Center for the Arts

The Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery will debut an art show featuring the works of abstract painter Ronn Harsh with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The reception will feature a wine bar, live music and refreshments.
“The Abstract Journey” runs through Jan. 29 and features Harsh’s work, along with that of other local artists.
“My work is a continued evolution from my childhood passion for creating art,” Harsh said. “My art reflects a desire to tell a story, explore, and experience textures and color.
“When I start a new piece, it can be driven by emotion, the weather, a visual experience or a found object like a piece of driftwood or a rusty nail. … I love the organic and lyrical feeling of my art and the sometimes playful interpretations that evolve.”
Cambria Center for the Arts is at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages in the Old Cambria Grammar School. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
For details on the art exhibit or theater productions, contact CCAT at 805-927-8190 or cambria centerforthearts.org.
Comments