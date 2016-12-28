Turnbow begins tenure as artistic director as CCAT announces 2017 schedule

Jill Turnbow will take the reins as artistic director at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre in January, when she’ll assume responsibility for CCAT’s main stage productions.
Turnbow will oversee the theatre’s spring and fall shows — “Fuddy Meers” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginial Woolf,” as well as the summer musical “Nunsense.” She’ll also introduce readers’ theater productions to the CCAT repertoire.
Nancy Green returns as executive director of CCAT and producer of all activities and events taking place at the theatre. She’ll also continue to schedule artists for the theatre’s Cabaresque series, which will enter its third year.
CCAT will begin capital improvements on the theater — upgrading its sound system, lighting and related mechanisms — thanks to an acoustical installation grant from the Cambria Community Council and several donations.
An addition this year will be a film series, titled “My Favorite Romance,” which will serve as an introduction for a planned CCAT film festival in 2018. Film showings are set for Feb. 14, May 9, Aug. 8 and Nov. 7.
The main stage productions this year:
“Fuddy Meers,” a comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire, will debut with a preview performance March 16 and will run March 17 through April 9.
“Nunsense,” a musical by Dan Goggin, will preview July 27, with an engagement to follow from July 28 through Aug. 20.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” a drama by Edward Albee, previews Oct. 26 and runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 12.
The Cabaresque calendar kicks off March 4 and 5 with back-to-back concerts by Shadowlands, a four-member band that produces what its website calls “an ethereal folk-pop sound somewhere in between The Swell Season, Fleetwood Mac and The Civil Wars.” The March 4 concert is set for 7:30 p.m. with the March 5 concert slated for 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $5 for students with ID.
Four other musical acts follow: Jude Johnston on May 6 and 7; handbell music on June 10 and 11; the Singing Hands Children’s Choir on June 10 and 11; and Monte Mills and the Horeshoe Band on Oct. 7 and 8. Rounding out the schedule is the annual radio-stage performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 16 and 17.
Three readers’ theater productions are scheduled: the comedy “Doublewide, Texas” on Feb. 24 and 25; the original musical “Danny, Come Home” on May 26 and 27; and the drama “Red Herring” on Sept. 29 and 30.
