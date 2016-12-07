Lana Cochrun’s art featured at Cambria Library this month

Works by oil painter, ceramic artist and veteran art instructor Lana Cochrun are on display this month at the Cambria Library.
Cochrun’s exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at the library, 1043 Main St.
A graduate of Ball State University with a master’s degree in art education, Cochrun taught in public and private schools and provided private art instruction for 35 years.
Her paintings and ceramic work are in private collections from California to Washington, D.C.
The Cambria resident paints with the Wednesday Irregulars and is a founder of the Instigators, a group of Central Coast artists and craftswomen who meet regularly to work on a variety of artistic projects and share creative insight.
Cochrun’s sculpture “Wading for Equality” won first place in this year’s 927 Art Show, and her paiting “Lone Palm Trail” took first place at the Cambria Center for the Arts Juried Show in 2012. Her sculpture “A Well Traveled Woman” was selected Best of Show in the 2010 927 Art Show.
The Cambria Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 805-927-4336.
