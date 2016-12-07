Poetry readings coming to Pewter Plough Playhouse

Cambria poet and musician Mary Anne Anderson will host a poetry night the second Wednesday of each month beginning Jan. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pewter Plough Playhouse.
“The Central Coast is blessed with a plethora of artists: painters and poets, dancers and dreamers,” Anderson said. “Art galleries abound; cafés and gardens grace almost every corner; indoors, outdoors, upstairs, downstairs … everywhere you look you’ll find a venue for almost everyone.
“But Cambria’s poets need to drive to Morro Bay, with only one venue, or all the way to SLO to enjoy the ‘spoken word.’ And after dinner and a glass of local wine or brew, it’s a long way to travel.”
Anderson pointed out that the now-defunct Wise Owl Café hosted a poetry night that drew large audiences and said the Plough offers “the perfect venue” to re-establish that tradition.
Local poets and visiting guests will have the opportunity to present their works in a theatrical setting under an open-mic format.
Each evening will include readings by a special guest, with San Luis Obispo County poet laureate Jeanie Greensfelder kicking off the season Jan. 11. Greensfelder is the author of books including “Biting the Apple” and “Marriage and other Leaps of Faith.” Her work also has been presented in Garrison Keillor’s “The Writer’s Almanac” and “American Life in Poetry.”
Guests at future readings will include Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Kevin Patrick Sullivan and “Women’s Voices,” a trio of Carmel Valley poets who have appeared at the Carl Cherry Center in Carmel.
Other activities will include SLAM poetry — a competition in which poets perform original works in front of an audience, either solo or in teams — and a Poetry Improvisational Jam, with everyone invited to participate. Some nights will have specific themes. Question-and-answer sessions and literary discussions will also be featured, if time permits.
The Pewter Plough Playhouse is at 824 Main St. in Cambria.
