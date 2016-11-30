‘Little Gems’ art exhibit showcases small pieces

Cambria Center for the Arts is offering a little art for the holidays. Literally.
The center’s annual “Little Gems for the Holidays” show, which features small art pieces, opens with a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The event features a wine bar, live music and refreshments.
“Little Gems” spotlights the work of local artists in a relatively small format: canvases measuring 8 by 8 inches and 12 by 12 inches, priced at $50 and $80, respectively.
“This is a terrific opportunity to acquire original works that would normally sell for much more,” said Kerry Drager, the gallery’s co-director. “These little paintings make great gifts. Best yet, sales benefit both the artists and the community arts center.”
The show runs through Jan. 1.
The arts center is at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages in the Old Cambria Grammar School. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
The CCA is a not-for-profit organization promoting artist endeavors in Cambria, including visual and performing arts and educational opportunities.
Details: 805-927-8190, cambriacenterforthe arts.org.
Comments