Donations growing for Nov. 29 Festival of Trees

Tickets are on sale for Cambria’s Festival of Trees, set for 6 p.m. Nov. 29, and tree donations are being accepted.
All proceeds from tickets, priced at $25 each and available through the Chamber of Commerce, benefit local nonprofits. VIP reserved tables of up to eight are also available. Contact the chamber at 805-927-3624 or 767 Main St. in the West Village.
Gail Jenkins of A Matter of Taste will coordinate a gourmet buffet offering foods from Cambria’s fine restaurants, and guests can toast the holiday season with wine from some of San Luis Obispo County’s top wineries. ArtBeat students will provide holiday entertainment.
Donations of trees, wreaths and silent auction items are being accepted (contact Mary Ann Carson at the chamber or Wendy Shericdan at sheridanwendy@ymail.com).
Eleven tree donors have agreed to donate trees for charities of their choice, and bidders will again have the chance to choose where their donation goes with the “Choose Your Own Charity Tree.”
Door prizes have been donated by Rabobank.
